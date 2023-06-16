‘Weird’ game of cosmic tug-of-war in the Tarantula Nebula weaves up new stars
Submit on Friday, June 16th, 2023 03:11
Astronomers have observed the Tarantula Nebula at the heart of the Large Magellanic Cloud, finding that powerful magnetic fields ensure its survival and regulate star birth.
This entry was posted on Friday, June 16th, 2023 at 3:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.