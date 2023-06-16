Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

‘Weird’ game of cosmic tug-of-war in the Tarantula Nebula weaves up new stars

Submit on Friday, June 16th, 2023 03:11

Astronomers have observed the Tarantula Nebula at the heart of the Large Magellanic Cloud, finding that powerful magnetic fields ensure its survival and regulate star birth.

Related posts:

  1. Satellite Security Corp. Intends to Acquire AIMMS
  2. Satellite or Cable: Which Is Better?
  3. Watch live today: NASA celebrates 20 years of crews on the International Space Station
  4. Space Force telescope will hunt foreign spacecraft, asteroids and comets too

This entry was posted on Friday, June 16th, 2023 at 3:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy