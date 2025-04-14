We finally have a release date for ‘The Alters’, the sci-fi survival game where you team up with your clones to survive a planet on fire (video)
Submit on Monday, April 14th, 2025 18:12
The next game from 11 Bit Studios, the team behind Frostpunk, is almost here, and this time, things are about to get personal.
This entry was posted on Monday, April 14th, 2025 at 6:12 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.