‘Foundation’ Season 2 trailer teases ‘despair, death and destruction’ for Apple TV+’s epic space drama
Submit on Friday, June 16th, 2023 21:11
Apple TV+ unwrapped a new full trailer for this summer’s sophomore season of “Foundation,” a television adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s sprawling space epic.
This entry was posted on Friday, June 16th, 2023 at 9:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.