Jaw-dropping northern lights from massive solar flares amaze skywatchers around the world. ‘We have a very rare event on our hands.’ (photos)
Submit on Saturday, May 11th, 2024 19:11
An aurora show like no other is playing out in the night sky this weekend, spawned by intense solar storms that are painting the sky spectacular hues of pinks, purples and greens.
This entry was posted on Saturday, May 11th, 2024 at 7:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.