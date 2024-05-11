‘World’s purest silicon’ could lead to 1st million-qubit quantum computing chips
Scientists engineer the ‘purest ever silicon’ to build reliable qubits that can be manufactured to the size of a pinhead on a chip and power million-qubit quantum computers in the future.
