Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

DARPA’s autonomous ‘Manta Ray’ drone can glide through ocean depths undetected

Submit on Saturday, May 11th, 2024 19:11

Northrop Grumman Corporation has built its Manta Ray uncrewed underwater vehicle, which will operate long-duration missions and carry payloads into the ocean depths in partnership with DARPA.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Saturday, May 11th, 2024 at 7:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»