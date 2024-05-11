DARPA’s autonomous ‘Manta Ray’ drone can glide through ocean depths undetected
Northrop Grumman Corporation has built its Manta Ray uncrewed underwater vehicle, which will operate long-duration missions and carry payloads into the ocean depths in partnership with DARPA.
