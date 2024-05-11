Satellite News

NASA’s Chandra spacecraft spots supermassive black hole erupting in the Milky Way’s heart

NASA’s Chandra X-ray space telescope has spotted the supermassive black hole at the heart of our galaxy erupting, proving even quiet black holes like Sagittarius A* need to vent sometimes.

