James Webb Space Telescope spies on rocky TRAPPIST-1 exoplanet, finds bad news for life
Submit on Thursday, June 22nd, 2023 17:12
New data from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope shows that the atmosphere of a rocky exoplanet in the TRAPPIST-1 system is either nonexistent or incredibly thin.
