Powerful cosmic explosion points to novel ‘demolition derby’ death for faraway stars

Thursday, June 22nd, 2023

A gamma-ray burst spotted near the core of an ancient galaxy was likely created by an odd demolition-derby-style collision of two stars or stellar remnants, a new study suggests.

