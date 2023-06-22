Powerful cosmic explosion points to novel ‘demolition derby’ death for faraway stars
Submit on Thursday, June 22nd, 2023 22:11
A gamma-ray burst spotted near the core of an ancient galaxy was likely created by an odd demolition-derby-style collision of two stars or stellar remnants, a new study suggests.
This entry was posted on Thursday, June 22nd, 2023 at 10:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.