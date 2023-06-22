Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Salty ‘peanut’ asteroid may reveal where Earth got its water

Submit on Thursday, June 22nd, 2023 20:11

Tiny salt grains discovered in samples returned by the Hayabusa mission could indicate that the largest population of space rocks in the solar system is more watery than previously thought.

Related posts:

  1. ND Satcom Boosts Romanian Position
  2. NASA Mission Control braces for Hurricane Laura as astronauts watch from space
  3. On this day in space: Sept. 2, 2016: Lost and found! Rosetta sees Philae lander on Comet 67P
  4. See the green comet near Mars in the night sky this week

This entry was posted on Thursday, June 22nd, 2023 at 8:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy