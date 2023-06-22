Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

The Milky Way’s monster black hole let out a huge blast 200 years ago. We can now listen to its echo (video)

Submit on Thursday, June 22nd, 2023 02:12

NASA’s X-ray observatory detected the echo of a flare likely caused when an object, perhaps a gas cloud or star, was ripped apart by our galaxy’s black hole.

Related posts:

  1. Amuse Your Guests With Satellite TV
  2. NYC’s Empire State Building turns red to celebrate NASA’s Perseverance rover
  3. Best rangefinder binoculars in 2022
  4. #MeToo in space: We must address the potential for sexual harassment and assault away from Earth

This entry was posted on Thursday, June 22nd, 2023 at 2:12 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy