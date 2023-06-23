Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Debris from missing submersible found near Titanic, crew of 5 — including space tourist — presumed dead

Submit on Friday, June 23rd, 2023 04:11

Debris from the submersible that disappeared while on an expedition to the wreck of the Titanic on Sunday (June 18) has been found, and its five passengers are presumed dead.

Related posts:

  1. Sea Launch Customers Await Company’s Assessment Following Launch Failure
  2. India launches Brazil’s Amazonia-1 Earth observation satellite and 18 others into orbit
  3. Perseverance rover: NASA’s Mars car to seek signs of ancient life
  4. Atoms: What are they and how do they build the elements?

This entry was posted on Friday, June 23rd, 2023 at 4:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy