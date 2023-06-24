Russian space agency Roscosmos recruiting fighters for war against Ukraine: report
Russia’s space agency Roscosmos is recruiting and training militia members for the nation’s ongoing invasion and occupation of Ukraine, according to a Financial Times report.
