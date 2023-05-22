Build-A-Bear creates fluffy ‘zero-g indicator’ for Axiom Space Ax-2 crew
Submit on Monday, May 22nd, 2023 04:11
The zero-g indicator flying on the second private mission to the International Space Station may be the first that needed assembly. Ax-2’s ‘GiGi’ is the first Build-A-Bear to launch into orbit.
This entry was posted on Monday, May 22nd, 2023 at 4:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.