SpaceX launch of private Ax-2 astronauts just put the 600th person in orbit
Submit on Monday, May 22nd, 2023 06:11
The 600th person to enter Earth orbit, Rayyanah Barnawi of Saudi Arabia, is now on her way to the International Space Station on Axiom-2, the second commercial mission to fly there.
