Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

Watch SpaceX Dragon carrying private Ax-2 astronauts dock with the space station Monday morning

Submit on Monday, May 22nd, 2023 11:11

A SpaceX Dragon capsule carrying the four astronauts of the private Ax-2 mission arrive at the International Space Station Monday morning (May 22), and you can watch the action live.

Related posts:

  1. HD Has Never Been As Clear As It Is Today
  2. SpaceX launches Turksat 5A communications satellite for Turkey, lands rocket
  3. Climate ‘points of no return’ may be much closer than we thought
  4. Zoom in on Mars like never before with this epic 3D map of the Red Planet

This entry was posted on Monday, May 22nd, 2023 at 11:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
Generated by Feedzy