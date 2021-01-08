Submit on Friday, January 8th, 2021 02:53

SpaceX kicked off what is expected to be another launch-packed year by delivering a Turkish communications satellite to orbit tonight (Jan. 7).

Related Post:Salon Days Are More Entertaining With Satellite TVSES awarded COMSATCOM pathfinder contractZefiro 9 VT3 completes qualification testIntelsat To Offer Portuguese Channel in Brazil; Provide Service To YachtsLockheed Martin awarded Stennis Test Operations ContractITU wants Iran to stop satellite jammingEADS Astrium To Build Hot Bird 10OSIRIS-REx spacecraft slingshots past EarthSovrn