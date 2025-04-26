Senators press Jared Isaacman, Trump’s pick for NASA chief, on his ties to Elon Musk
Submit on Saturday, April 26th, 2025 05:11
Multiple Democratic senators have expressed concern about the business relationship between Jared Isaacman, President Trump’s pick for NASA administrator, and SpaceX chief Elon Musk.
This entry was posted on Saturday, April 26th, 2025 at 5:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.