‘We learned so much that we didn’t know’: Firefly Aerospace’s Blue Ghost moon lander mission was full of surprises
Submit on Saturday, April 26th, 2025 16:11
Firefly Aerospace’s CEO Jason Kim says the company’s successful Blue Ghost moon lander mission revealed ‘so much that we didn’t know’ about the lunar surface.
