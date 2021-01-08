Submit on Friday, January 8th, 2021 01:33

SpaceX will launch a Turkish communications satellite to Earth orbit from Florida tonight (Jan. 7), and you can watch it live here.

Related Post:Four consortia bid for SatMexBoeing, Northrop Grumman Perform Orbital Express DemonstrationsDirecTV results Q3 2012Boeing Demonstrates Part Of Proposed TSat ArchitectureOne year ago: China blows up weather satellite in ASAT testDelay of the day: Proton M/Intelsat 31NASA Mars orbiter preparing for Mars lander’s 2016 arrivalBatelco Looks Toward SatelliteSovrn