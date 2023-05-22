SpaceX launches Ax-2 private astronaut mission to station, 1st Saudi woman in space on board (video)
Submit on Monday, May 22nd, 2023 06:11
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida today (May 21), kicking off the pioneering private Ax-2 mission to the space station.
This entry was posted on Monday, May 22nd, 2023 at 6:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.