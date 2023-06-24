Satellite News

You’ve never seen Mars like this. Amazing NASA photos reveal Red Planet in ultraviolet light

Saturday, June 24th, 2023

NASA’s Mars Atmosphere and Volatile EvolutioN spacecraft photographed the Red Planet in July 2022 and January 2023, showcasing its rapidly changing seasons.

