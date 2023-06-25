Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

1 year on ‘Mars:’ NASA analog astronauts begin mock Red Planet mission today

Submit on Sunday, June 25th, 2023 17:12

The next time the CHAPEA crew will see blue sky, a year will have passed on Earth. Not that the analog astronauts are leaving the planet, but for the next 12 months they will live in a mock Mars base.

Related posts:

  1. Air Force Extends Lockheed Martin’s ANGELS Program
  2. ATK Completes Acquisition Of Swales Aerospace
  3. James Webb Space Telescope enters ‘homestretch’ of commissioning with stunning image
  4. Meet ‘Scary Barbie,’ a black hole slaughtering a star in the brightest way possible

This entry was posted on Sunday, June 25th, 2023 at 5:12 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy