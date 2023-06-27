How human ‘computers’ Annie Jump Cannon and Henrietta Swan Leavitt revolutionized astronomy
In the early 20th century, a team of women went far beyond their job descriptions, not to mention the societal norms of the time, to revolutionize astronomy.
