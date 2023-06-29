‘Forbidden planet’ narrowly escaped becoming a snack for a dying star (video)
Submit on Thursday, June 29th, 2023
In 5 billion years, the sun will become a red giant and swallow Earth and nearby planets. New research suggests that some close-in planets can avoid being swallowed by stars during these death throes.
