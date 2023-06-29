How many people can fly on Virgin Galactic’s SpaceShipTwo space plane?
Submit on Thursday, June 29th, 2023 01:11
Virgin Galactic’s first commercial spaceflight, a four-passenger mission, is scheduled to launch on Thursday (June 29). How many people can the company’s SpaceShipTwo really carry?
This entry was posted on Thursday, June 29th, 2023 at 1:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.