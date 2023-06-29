Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

How to see comet E1 ATLAS high in the night sky in July near the Little Dipper

Submit on Thursday, June 29th, 2023 19:11

A comet discovered just months ago will make for an easy-to-spot, if somewhat dim, target for summer skywatchers eager to see a snowball streak through the solar system.

Related posts:

  1. Boeing Florida Operations VP To Retire
  2. What Makes a Cable TV Provider Better Than the Others?
  3. Powerful cosmic eruptions traced to brilliant ‘magnetar’ in nearby galaxy
  4. ‘PneumoPlanet’ inflatable moon habitat could house 32 astronauts

This entry was posted on Thursday, June 29th, 2023 at 7:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy