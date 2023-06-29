Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

Virgin Galactic set to launch crucial 1st commercial SpaceShipTwo mission on Thursday

Submit on Thursday, June 29th, 2023 04:12

Virgin Galactic is ready to launch the first commercial mission of its SpaceShipTwo space plane on Thursday (June 29). Success would be huge for the ambitious company.

