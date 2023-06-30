Indiana Jones weaves his way into Apollo 11 history in ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’
Submit on Friday, June 30th, 2023 22:11
Indiana Jones changes the course of space history in his final big screen adventure. The archeologist crosses paths with four of NASA’s most famous figures in “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.”
