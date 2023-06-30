‘Mars rover’ is the new ‘moonshot’ in Fall Out Boy’s update to Billy Joel’s ‘We Didn’t Start the Fire’
Fall Out Boy has released an update to Billy Joel’s “We Didn’t Start the Fire,” ticking off moments in history from 1989 to 2023. Like the original, the cover includes mention of space exploration.
