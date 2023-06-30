Can you see the cosmic ‘cat’ grinning into one of the world’s largest telescopes in this photo? (video)
Submit on Friday, June 30th, 2023 22:11
Observations of a distant stellar nursery show it as a smiling cosmic cat with a head so massive it stretches for 150 light-years with a cluster of infants stars below its nose.
This entry was posted on Friday, June 30th, 2023 at 10:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.