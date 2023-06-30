Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

Can you see the cosmic ‘cat’ grinning into one of the world’s largest telescopes in this photo? (video)

Friday, June 30th, 2023

Observations of a distant stellar nursery show it as a smiling cosmic cat with a head so massive it stretches for 150 light-years with a cluster of infants stars below its nose.

