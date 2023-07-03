Road trip! Catch October’s annular solar eclipse with 5 iconic routes through the US
The annular solar eclipse on Oct. 14, 2023, will be visible throughout the US. Our helpful guide tells you which road trips are best to take for the optimum eclipse viewing experience.
