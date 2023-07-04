Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Key ingredient for life found in star-birthing cloud just 1,000 light-years from Earth

Submit on Tuesday, July 4th, 2023 01:11

Astronomers have discovered high amounts of tryptophan, an amino acid key in the formation of life, in a nearby star-forming region of space called the Perseus Molecular Complex.

Related posts:

  1. The Key Factors In Choosing A Satellite Television Service Provider
  2. See Venus swing by the crescent moon Monday morning
  3. Watch live: SpaceX Crew-2 Dragon headed to space station
  4. See Mars at opposition join the full moon in the sky tonight (Dec. 7)

This entry was posted on Tuesday, July 4th, 2023 at 1:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy