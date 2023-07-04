Key ingredient for life found in star-birthing cloud just 1,000 light-years from Earth
Astronomers have discovered high amounts of tryptophan, an amino acid key in the formation of life, in a nearby star-forming region of space called the Perseus Molecular Complex.
