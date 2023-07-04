Satellite News

Sun blasts out powerful X-class solar flare causing radio blackouts on Earth (video)

The giant sunspot AR3354 blasted out an X-class solar flare on Sunday, July 2, ionizing Earth’s atmosphere and causing a shortwave radio blackout over the U.S. and the Pacific Ocean.

