Sun blasts out powerful X-class solar flare causing radio blackouts on Earth (video)
Submit on Tuesday, July 4th, 2023 01:11
The giant sunspot AR3354 blasted out an X-class solar flare on Sunday, July 2, ionizing Earth’s atmosphere and causing a shortwave radio blackout over the U.S. and the Pacific Ocean.
