The UK’s ODIN Space just aced its 1st space junk tracking system test in orbit
Submit on Tuesday, July 4th, 2023 23:11
ODIN Space’s demonstration team confirmed their new debris sensor successfully recorded acoustic data during its recent on-orbit test, bringing micro-space debris tracking a step closer to reality.
This entry was posted on Tuesday, July 4th, 2023 at 11:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.