The UK’s ODIN Space just aced its 1st space junk tracking system test in orbit

Submit on Tuesday, July 4th, 2023 23:11

ODIN Space’s demonstration team confirmed their new debris sensor successfully recorded acoustic data during its recent on-orbit test, bringing micro-space debris tracking a step closer to reality.

