Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

A ‘double punch’ of solar storms could smash into Earth and spark widespread auroras this week

Submit on Wednesday, July 5th, 2023 23:11

As the U.S. celebrated July 4, the sun hosted its own fireworks display in the form of a coronal mass ejection “double punch” that NASA predicts could strike Earth on Friday (July 7).

Related posts:

  1. Iridium Receives DISA Contract; Completes Phase One Test With Marine Corps
  2. The Five Best Alec Baldwin Film Performances
  3. Triple-star system’s strange antics entrance scientists digging through 125 years of data
  4. James Webb Space Telescope discovers oldest black hole in the universe — a cosmic monster 10 million times heavier than the sun

This entry was posted on Wednesday, July 5th, 2023 at 11:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy