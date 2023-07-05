Satellite News

The Outer Worlds is a warning of the corporate space age we’re barreling towards

Wednesday, July 5th, 2023

Obsidian’s dark satire is a warning that leaving billionaires in charge of our expansion to the stars might not be the best idea, which is a shame because it’s exactly what we’re doing.

