The Outer Worlds is a warning of the corporate space age we’re barreling towards
Submit on Wednesday, July 5th, 2023 18:11
Obsidian’s dark satire is a warning that leaving billionaires in charge of our expansion to the stars might not be the best idea, which is a shame because it’s exactly what we’re doing.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, July 5th, 2023 at 6:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.