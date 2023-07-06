Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

El Nino is officially here and may cause temperature spikes and major weather events, scientists warn

Submit on Thursday, July 6th, 2023 01:11

The World Meteorological Organization has declared the onset of El Niño conditions in the tropical Pacific, leading to surging temperatures and disruptive weather that could threaten lives.

Related posts:

  1. Bentley Walker Buys Hughes European Satellite System
  2. Myths And Facts About Cable And Satellite Providers
  3. On This Day in Space! Feb. 8, 1974: Astronauts say final goodbye to Skylab
  4. Save a Targaryen-tastic 40% on HBO Max Annual TV Subscriptions

This entry was posted on Thursday, July 6th, 2023 at 1:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy