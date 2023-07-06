El Nino is officially here and may cause temperature spikes and major weather events, scientists warn
The World Meteorological Organization has declared the onset of El Niño conditions in the tropical Pacific, leading to surging temperatures and disruptive weather that could threaten lives.
