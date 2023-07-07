Satellite News

SpaceX Starlink satellites had to make 25,000 collision-avoidance maneuvers in just 6 months — and it will only get worse

Exponential growth in Starlink orbital collision avoidance maneuvers in the past six months is sparking concerns over the long-term sustainability of satellite operations.

