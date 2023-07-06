SpaceX’s Starlink internet satellites ‘leak’ so much radiation that it’s hurting radio astronomy, scientists say
Submit on Thursday, July 6th, 2023 23:11
Hum from onboard electronics that power SpaceX’s internet-beaming Starlink satellites may disturb radio astronomy observations, a new study has found.
