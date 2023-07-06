Reagan Library unveils statue of Sally Ride, debuts song to honor 1st American woman in space
Sally Ride now stands tall on the grounds of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in California, where a statue of her was unveiled as part of an Independence Day celebration.
