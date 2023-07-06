Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Reagan Library unveils statue of Sally Ride, debuts song to honor 1st American woman in space

Submit on Thursday, July 6th, 2023 22:11

Sally Ride now stands tall on the grounds of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in California, where a statue of her was unveiled as part of an Independence Day celebration.

Related posts:

  1. Iridium Raises $210 Million
  2. Raytheon Ships ARTEMIS Surveillance Sensor
  3. Getting Free HD and Other Great Satellite TV Specials
  4. Ancient underground water could unlock secrets of alien life

This entry was posted on Thursday, July 6th, 2023 at 10:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy