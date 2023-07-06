Satellite News

India stacks moon lander, rover atop rocket ahead of July 13 launch (video, photos)

India stacked its Chandrayaan 3 moon lander and rover atop their rocket ride on Wednesday (July 5), notching a big milestone ahead of the mission’s planned July 13 launch.

