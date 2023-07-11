Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

The 1st light to flood the universe can help unravel the history of the cosmos. Here’s how

Submit on Tuesday, July 11th, 2023 02:11

Just as Darwin used the fossil record to piece together the evolution of life on Earth, scientists can use a “cosmic fossil,” the universe’s first light, to understand how the cosmos evolved.

Related posts:

  1. Qantas Unveils Aircraft Landing System
  2. Watch live Saturday: SpaceX launching Dragon cargo ship to space station @ 11:39 am ET
  3. St. Vincent’s La Soufrière volcano eruption spotted from space (photos)
  4. The perfect astronomy gift: This beginner telescope is currently under $100

This entry was posted on Tuesday, July 11th, 2023 at 2:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy