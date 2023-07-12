NASA is celebrating 1 year of James Webb Space Telescope science on July 12. Here’s how to participate
Submit on Wednesday, July 12th, 2023 01:11
This week marks one year since the powerful James Webb Space Telescope shared its first images of deep space, and you can celebrate the milestone with NASA.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, July 12th, 2023 at 1:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.