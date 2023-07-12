Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

The Elegoo Mars 3 3D printer is down to just $170 in a Prime Day Lightning Deal, but it won’t be around for long

Submit on Wednesday, July 12th, 2023 19:11

Save over $100 on this Elegoo Mars 3 3D resin printer in a fantastic Lighting Deal – just what you need for printing small to mid-range figures.

Related posts:

  1. NASA’s Perseverance rover is ready to land on Mars!
  2. Most powerful gamma ray burst ever seen could help reveal how black holes are born
  3. Best rangefinder binoculars in 2022
  4. Boom! Astronomers just watched the largest explosion in space rage for 3 years

This entry was posted on Wednesday, July 12th, 2023 at 7:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy