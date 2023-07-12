Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

New James Webb Space Telescope image released to celebrate 1st year of observations is absolutely stunning (photo)

The first year of the James Webb Space Telescope has reshaped astronomy, and a stunning new view of a close star-birthing region shows the best might be yet to come.

