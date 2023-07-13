Satellite News

Amazon’s answer to Adorama’s Canon EOS R6 deal — check out before 23:59 today

Submit on Thursday, July 13th, 2023 01:11

This is Amazon’s lowest-ever deal price for the Canon EOS R6, pick it up now for less than $2k! Add the EF-EOS R adapter to your basket and it’s $50 cheaper than Adorama.

