‘Foundation’ Season 2 clip reveals what it takes to keep a galactic empire together in the face of war (video)
Submit on Thursday, July 13th, 2023 21:11
Apple TV+ released a new clip from the Season 2 premiere of its stellar space saga based on the classic Isaac Asimov novel, “Foundation,” which airs on July 14.
This entry was posted on Thursday, July 13th, 2023 at 9:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.