NASA’s new Artemis ‘astrovans’ arrive for use by moon-bound crews
Submit on Thursday, July 13th, 2023 03:11
Attention Artemis astronauts: Your new rides to the launch pad have arrived. Canoo delivered three fully electric crew transportation vehicles to NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
