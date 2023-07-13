Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

NASA’s new Artemis ‘astrovans’ arrive for use by moon-bound crews

Submit on Thursday, July 13th, 2023 03:11

Attention Artemis astronauts: Your new rides to the launch pad have arrived. Canoo delivered three fully electric crew transportation vehicles to NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

