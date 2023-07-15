Do fabled ‘dark stars’ actually exist? James Webb Space Telescope spots 3 candidates
The James Webb Space Telescope spotted three objects that may be ‘dark stars,’ or stars that are powered by dark matter. But follow-up work is needed to learn their nature.
