Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

Do fabled ‘dark stars’ actually exist? James Webb Space Telescope spots 3 candidates

Submit on Saturday, July 15th, 2023 04:11

The James Webb Space Telescope spotted three objects that may be ‘dark stars,’ or stars that are powered by dark matter. But follow-up work is needed to learn their nature.

Related posts:

  1. Batelco Looks Toward Satellite
  2. ‘Ultrahot Neptune’ discovered around sunlike star
  3. DARPA is exploring ways to build big things in space
  4. Shockwaves rocking the ‘cosmic web’ connecting galaxies seen for the 1st time

This entry was posted on Saturday, July 15th, 2023 at 4:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
Generated by Feedzy